    His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan

    24.05.2019 [17:34]

    Your Majesty,

    Dear brother,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness and the brotherly people of Jordan lasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 22 May, 2019

