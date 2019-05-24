His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan

Your Majesty,

Dear brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness and the brotherly people of Jordan lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 May, 2019