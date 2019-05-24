His Majesty Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan
AzerTAg.az
24.05.2019 [17:34]
Your Majesty,
Dear brother,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness and the brotherly people of Jordan lasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 May, 2019
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
24.05.2019 [18:23]
24.05.2019 [17:23]
23.05.2019 [17:36]
23.05.2019 [17:34]
MULTIMEDIA
24.05.2019 [01:58]
24.05.2019 [12:14]
23.05.2019 [21:00]
23.05.2019 [14:16]
24.05.2019 [12:58]
24.05.2019 [12:28]
24.05.2019 [11:30]
23.05.2019 [14:37]
22.05.2019 [12:51]
20.05.2019 [13:17]
16.05.2019 [18:12]
23.05.2019 [23:51]
23.05.2019 [13:00]
20.05.2019 [12:26]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
30.04.2019 [19:03]
29.04.2019 [12:27]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
22.05.2019 [15:04]
09.05.2019 [22:33]
22.04.2019 [15:47]
18.04.2019 [15:57]
24.05.2019 [17:56]
22.05.2019 [21:33]
17.05.2019 [14:02]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note