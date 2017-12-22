    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Majesty Akihito, Emperor of Japan

    22.12.2017 [17:52]

    Your Majesty,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I heartily congratulate you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Japan – Emperor`s Birthday.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness and the friendly people of Japan everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 20 December, 2017

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Majesty Akihito, Emperor of Japan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    17.12.2017 [14:34]
    His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar
    16.12.2017 [17:07]
    His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain
    16.12.2017 [12:19]
    His Excellency Mr Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    20.07.2017 [22:54]
    His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2017 [12:01]
    From Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    24.12.2017 [11:27]
    From Gjorge Ivanov, President of the Republic of Macedonia
    24.12.2017 [11:15]
    From Ilir Meta, President of the Republic of Albania
    24.12.2017 [10:20]
    From Filip Vujanovic, President of Montenegro