His Majesty Akihito, Emperor of Japan

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I heartily congratulate you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Japan – Emperor`s Birthday.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness and the friendly people of Japan everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 December, 2017