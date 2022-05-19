Historical monuments at Makli, Thatta – an ancient city of Pakistan that hosts one of largest necropolises in world

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

The incredibly vast, ancient and elaborate collection of tomb monuments at Makli Hill is astounding.

Located just outside of Thatta - an ancient city of Pakistan, Makli Hill is the greatest Muslim necropolis structure existing today.

Massed at the edge of the 6.5 km-long plateau of Makli Hill, the necropolis of Makli – which was associated with the nearby city of Thatta, once a capital and centre of Islamic culture – testifies in an outstanding manner to the civilization of the Sindh from the 14th to the 18th centuries.

Kings, queens, governors, saints, scholars, and philosophers are buried here in brick or stone monuments, some of which are lavishly decorated with glazed tiles.

Among the outstanding monuments constructed in stone are the tombs of Jam Nizamuddin II, who reigned from 1461 to 1509, and of lsa Khan Tarkhan the Younger and of his father, Jan Baba, both of whose mausolea were constructed before 1644.

The most colourful is that of Diwan Shurfa Khan (died in 1638). The unique assemblage of massive structures presents an impressive order of monumental buildings in different architectural styles. These structures are notable for their fusion of diverse influences into a local style. These influences include, among others, Hindu architecture of the Gujrat style and Mughal imperial architecture. Distant Persian and Asian examples of architectural terra-cotta were also brought to Makli and adapted. An original concept of stone decoration was created at Makli, perhaps determined by the imitation of painted and glazed tile models.

The historical monuments at the necropolis of Makli stand as eloquent testimonies to the social and political history of the Sindh.