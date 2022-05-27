  • HOMEPAGE
    Hoffenheim appoint Andre Breitenreiter as new head coach

    27.05.2022 [14:06]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    Andre Breitenreiter has been named new head coach of Hoffenheim, following the dismissal of Sebastian Hoeneß, according to Bundesliga’s official website.

    Breitenreiter, who previously coached in the Bundesliga with Paderborn, Schalke and Hannover, led FC Zurich to the Swiss Super League title in 2021/22. The 48-year-old has signed a deal through to 30 June 2024.

