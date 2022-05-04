  • HOMEPAGE
    How Juventus can afford Liverpool star Salah

    04.05.2022 [17:31]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    Juventus are one of the many top clubs keen to snap up Mohamed Salah should he be transfer listed this summer, and they can certainly afford him, according to Football Italia.

    The Bianconeri are looking to significantly strengthen their attack in the summer after a disappointing season under Massimiliano Allegri. Despite the €80m statement signing of Dusan Vlahovic, it’s clear that that Juventus are still a step behind the current top dogs in Italy, Milan and Inter.

    One forward who could be available this summer is Salah; the 29-year-old Egyptian forward’s contract expires with Liverpool in 2023 and it’s still unclear whether or not he’ll renew his deal. Should he fail to, it’s likely he’ll be transferred listed so the Reds can still cash in on a sale.

    Juventus can afford Salah for a few reasons, with the main one being the Growth Decree. A tax law introduced by the Italian government in 2019, it allows Juventus to save 50% of the salary due to new fiscal rules.

    The other reason is that Juventus’ wage bill is significantly lighter following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year, and it’ll only get lighter once Paulo Dybala leaves. That factor, combined with the Growth Decree, makes a deal achievable, should Salah be interested in the move.

