Huge fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi kills 43 people, massive rescue efforts on as chaos grips area

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning, which trapped over 50 labourers in a building, according to India Today. Delhi Police has confirmed at least 43 deaths so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident extremely horrific.

Rescue and fire department officials have rescued several people, many of whom are critical.

Over 56 people have been injured in the fire, according to the last figure. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations.

Speaking to India Today TV, fire department officials said they received a call in the morning about a fire and had no information about people trapped in the burning building, which caused delay in the rescue operations.

Police said 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out.

Over 150 rescue officials were pressed in action who managed to pull out 63 people from the blazing building, reported PTI. The fire broke out on the second floor of the four-storey building.

Authorities from the LNJP hospital have confirmed many of the people who were brought to the hospital have died. Many of the rescued and injured have been rushed to RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge and Hindu Rao Hospital.