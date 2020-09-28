  • HOMEPAGE
    Hulusi Akar: Armenia must stop attacks, send back its mercenaries

    28.09.2020 [17:00]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Reiterating Turkey's full support to Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the country's defense minister on Monday urged Armenia to immediately retreat from the occupied region.

    "Armenia must stop its attacks immediately and send back the mercenaries and terrorists they brought from abroad," Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency.

    He said Turkey stands by its Azerbaijani brothers in defending their native land, adding Armenia must retreat from the occupied Azerbaijani territories to achieve peace and stability in the region.

