Hulusi Akar: Armenia must stop attacks, send back its mercenaries
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2020 [17:00]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
Reiterating Turkey's full support to Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the country's defense minister on Monday urged Armenia to immediately retreat from the occupied region.
"Armenia must stop its attacks immediately and send back the mercenaries and terrorists they brought from abroad," Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency.
He said Turkey stands by its Azerbaijani brothers in defending their native land, adding Armenia must retreat from the occupied Azerbaijani territories to achieve peace and stability in the region.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.09.2020 [21:52]
28.09.2020 [21:33]
28.09.2020 [21:14]
MULTIMEDIA
28.09.2020 [17:16]
28.09.2020 [16:08]
28.09.2020 [14:17]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
29.09.2020 [00:31]
28.09.2020 [21:33]
28.09.2020 [21:09]
28.09.2020 [20:12]
28.09.2020 [12:12]
28.09.2020 [11:48]
26.09.2020 [17:17]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
28.09.2020 [10:03]
25.09.2020 [08:43]
24.09.2020 [16:03]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
23.09.2020 [18:50]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
28.09.2020 [21:14]
28.09.2020 [18:23]
28.09.2020 [14:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note