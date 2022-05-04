Hungary sends medical aid worth EUR 570,000 to Ukraine

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

The Government of Hungary is sending medical aid worth 210 million forints (EUR 570,000) under the arrangements of Hungary Helps humanitarian scheme to Transcarpathia (Kárpátalja), a state secretary of the human resources ministry said on Tuesday, according to Daily News Hungary.

Bence Rétvári said at the national hospital directorate’s warehouse in Pilisvorosvar near Budapest that the aid shipment to leave for Ukraine on Wednesday morning includes 30 pallets of drugs, medical equipment, infusion pumps, first aid boxes and bandages.

Tristan Azbej, state secretary in charge of helping persecuted Christians and the implementation of the Hungary Helps scheme, said that in addition to 2 billion forints (5,25 million euros) support provided so far by Hungary, 500 million forints worth of aid will be sent to Transcarpathia and Ukraine. The medical aid to be sent on Wednesday represents a part of this and the rest will be paid in the form of support for charity schemes in Transcarpathia and Ukraine, he added.