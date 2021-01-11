  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    ICESCO Director-General to visit Azerbaijan

    11.01.2021 [11:24]

    Cairo, January 11, AZERTAC

    Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Dr. Salim M. AlMalik will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to discuss joint cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan in the educational, scientific and cultural spheres.

    The delegation led by Dr. AlMalik will meet with Azerbaijani officials in Baku and visit a number of historical and cultural sites of Azerbaijan.

    Dr. Salim M. AlMalik affirmed that the visit is part of the distinct relations between ICESCO and Azerbaijan, and the two sides’ keenness to develop them in light of ICESCO’s new vision. The visit also comes amid the special attention ICESCO attaches to the valorization, preservation, and inscription of cultural and historical treasures in the Member States on the Islamic World Heritage List. It is within the framework of the Organization’s commitment to revive the Islamic heritage in its various aspects to link generations and build shared historic accounts to allow for future anticipation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :ICESCO Director-General to visit Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.01.2021 [11:14]
    Louvre museum visitors fell by 72 percent in 2020
    07.01.2021 [14:36]
    China Daily: Azerbaijan declares 2021 as 'Year of Nizami Ganjavi’
    05.01.2021 [13:54]
    Azerbaijan declares 2021 as “Year of Nizami Ganjavi”
    01.01.2021 [15:52]
    ICESCO announces some programs for 2021
    ICESCO Director-General to visit Azerbaijan