ICESCO calls for re-study of Ibn Khaldun’s ideas for foresight

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has hosted a roundtable on “Foresight Attitude in the Philosophical Spirit of Ibn Khaldun” in partnership with Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation Morocco, at the Organization’s headquarters.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco Oktay Gurbanov also attended the event, which brought together scientists, diplomats and journalists from Islamic and Western countries.

The participants in the roundtable agreed unanimously that the ideas and books of Ibn Khaldoun will remain valuable references adapted to all eras and places while calling for the resources’ profound examination to understand and analyze the present and anticipate the future.

ICESCO Director-General Salim M. AlMalik delivered an opening address wherein he revealed that the Organization would carry out a study on the foresight thought of Ibn Khaldun and his biography. The study will touch on the main phases of the renowned scholar’s life, his intellectual journey, and enduring achievements and works, he continued.

Dr. AlMalik reaffirmed that roundtables, such as ICESCO’s, seek to highlight the major role of intellectuals and scholars who left visible imprints in the history of the Islamic world and humanity at large. The emphasis, Dr. AlMalik went on, should be done through the recognition of the scholars’ efforts, examining their ideas, and learning from their intellectual achievement heritage.