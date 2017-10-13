    • / POLITICS

    IINA's Executive Council, General Assembly sessions to be held in Jeddah

    13.10.2017 [18:23]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    The 25th Meeting of the Executive Council and the 5th Session of the General Assembly of the International Islamic News Agency, IINA, a specialised media organ of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on October 14th and 15th.

    According to Emirates News Agency, the meetings will discuss the plan to rejuvenate IINA and transform it into a Federation, as well as the Comprehensive Action Plan within the OIC Program of Action 2025.

    The meetings will also discuss the role of news agencies in member states in supporting the cause of Palestine and Jerusalem; supporting the joint work of the national news agencies in the member states; the role of IINA Training Center in supporting the capabilities of media professionals from the member news agencies; the role of news agencies in combating terrorism and Islamophobia; the participation in the OIC Prize for outstanding media professionals; and the role of news agencies in supporting the implementation of the OIC Programme for Africa.

