IOC provisionally recognizes Sambo wrestling as Olympic sport

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued a temporarily recognition for the Sambo wrestling as an Olympic competition, the press service of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) said in a statement to TASS on Friday.

"The dream of all Sambo wrestlers from around the globe came true today as the sport of Sambo was temporarily recognized by the International Olympic Committee," the statement quoted FIAS President Vasily Shestakov as saying.

Today’s IOC recognition of Sambo as a new sport competition will further provide for a possible inclusion of this wrestling into the Olympic program and to secure a financial assistance on behalf of the global Olympic body.