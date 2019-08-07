IOI President: Azerbaijan has done fantastic job in organizing the first International Olympiad in Informatics

Baku, August 7, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan has done a fantastic job in organizing the first successful International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI)," IOI President, Professor of National Taiwan Normal University Greg Lee has told AZERTAC in an exclusive interview at the Baku Convention Centre.

IOI President Greg Lee said that from the very first day they arrived at the airport the people greeting them were very hospitable and welcoming. He described the Olympiad as a unique platform for promoting informatics and bringing the best among the young people.

He noted that the primary goal of IOI was promoting informatics, adding "to do that we have this competition which brings together the best students from each country". “This year’s Olympiad brings together more than 600 pupils, teachers and experts from 88 countries and regions. This is a big stage for them to meet the people who also think just like themselves, they think about algorithm and love to do problem solving. So this is a time to make friends,” President Greg Lee said.

“The successful contestants of the Olympiads, whether they score medals or not, they are working in very big companies all over the world like Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others. And some of them come back to become leaders and to help out with the activities of IOI. A few of them are in the communities right now. So I think those students are very bright and they are the future of the technology,” he added.