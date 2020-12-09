IOM Azerbaijan resumes renovation works in kahrizes located in Aghdam district

Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

After the war ended IOM Azerbaijan office resumed renovation of kahrizes in former front-line regions of Azerbaijan. Currently kankans of IOM Azerbaijan is carried out renovation works in the Shamsi kahriz located in Mirashelli village of Aghdam district within the current IOM Project “Integrated Rural Development for IDP communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of Kahriz Water Supply System” financed by the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

The four-year project aims to provide safe and consistent water supplies for over 8,000 families in eight districts through the renovation of 40 kahrizes – a traditional, sustainable water supply system.

The project’s overall objective is to contribute to the prevention of forced economic migration by enhancing access of rural communities in Azerbaijan to energy free water resources as a means to increase agriculture productivity and livelihoods through provision of water infrastructure, by providing opportunities for income generating activities in link with Kahriz renovation. The project continues to implement a community-driven approach, paying specific attention to cross-cutting issues such as gender, governance and environmental sustainability.

This project is implemented under 3 different but closely connected approaches. These are Kahrizes rehabilitation, Irrigation water channels restoration and Capacity building of communities and Kankans.