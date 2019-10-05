    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    IOM, State Committee on Work with Diaspora discuss cooperation issues

    05.10.2019 [11:23]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov has met with Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the country Vladimir Gjorgjiev and IOM’s public relations consultant Ilgar Khudiyev. They discussed cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and IOM.

    AZERTAG.AZ :IOM, State Committee on Work with Diaspora discuss cooperation issues
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    02.06.2016 [22:02]
    Azerbaijani President signs order to strengthen activity of diaspora organizations
    12.01.2015 [14:03]
    Azerbaijani community in France condemns terror act in Paris
    Famous member of Azerbaijani diaspora in Netherlands dies
    12.01.2015 [09:25]
    Famous member of Azerbaijani diaspora in Netherlands dies
    27.09.2014 [17:02]
    Secretary General of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre holds meetings in New-York
    Other news in this section
    15.05.2019 [12:13]
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss delimitation of state border
    22.04.2019 [15:30]
    ® Nar selected as main partner of “NETTY-2019” national internet award
    21.04.2019 [17:12]
    Azerbaijani school opens in Nantes
    07.10.2018 [13:38]
    Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis founded, “Karabakh” school inaugurated in Switzerland
    IOM, State Committee on Work with Diaspora discuss cooperation issues