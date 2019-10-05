IOM, State Committee on Work with Diaspora discuss cooperation issues
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov has met with Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the country Vladimir Gjorgjiev and IOM’s public relations consultant Ilgar Khudiyev. They discussed cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and IOM.
