IOM and its partners continue to strengthen effectiveness of combating human trafficking

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

On October 4, Mission of International Organization for Migration to Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Main Department on Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings co-facilitated a round-table on Strengthening Prevention Measures to Effectively Combating Trafficking in Human Beings in Azerbaijan. Relevant representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, Ministry of Education and their regional offices, as well as State Migration Service, NGOs on protection of the rights of minors attended the event.

Facilitators and participants exchanged their knowledge, experiences and main challenges that they face in this field. Participants further discussed the awareness raising activities to inform the public at large about the phenomenon of trafficking in human beings and the risks it poses.

Representative of IOM Azerbaijan Marija Nikolovska gave eloquent information about a public campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking at the local level currently held by the Mission in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Department on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings in commemoration of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, within the project “Enhancing Cooperation Measures to Effectively Combat Trafficking in Persons Through Capacity Building and Technical Assistance in Azerbaijan-Phase VI” funded by the U.S Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotic and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

Within the framework of campaign, a series of promotional materials to raise awareness of this phenomenon in Azerbaijan were designed and published. These include brochure, leaflets, posters which are widely disseminated at the different events such as workshops, round tables, border crossings, at airports, schools and other public places. Promotional materials published within the campaign aim to raise public awareness about trafficking, prevent vulnerable persons from becoming victims of trafficking, and encourage people to report concerns to the specialized police department by advertising the Main Department on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Helpline number.

In order to draw the attention of a wide audience to the phenomenon and its consequences, as well as to increase knowledge and response from the targeted audience, a video clip and articles presenting real stories of victims of trafficking were narrated. The material produced in Azerbaijani and English languages are disseminated through online media channels.

Currently within the campaign large posters are displayed at underground railway stations throughout the capital of Azerbaijan, illustrating different types of exploitation, labour and sexual exploitation and the violence associated with them.

At the end of the round-table the participants watched a video clip based on real stories of victims of trafficking.