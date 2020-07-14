IOM launches social media campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

July 30 is the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. Taking into account the impossibility of holding mass events in public places due to pandemic this year for month of July IOM Mission in Azerbaijan has launched a social media campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The awareness raising campaign targets both vulnerable groups and the general public in Azerbaijan in the sense that not only those at immediate risk of trafficking will be targeted with direct preventative messages, but also the general population.

Promotional posters and videos in Azerbaijani and English languages which will be posted on the Mission’s social media pages were developed together with MIA with aim to raise public awareness about trafficking, prevent vulnerable persons from becoming victims of trafficking, and encourage people to report concerns to the specialized police department by advertising the Main Department on Combating Trafficking in Human Beings Helpline number.

The campaign which addresses both sexual and labour exploitation as a prevalent form of modern day slavery is a part of IOM’s ongoing initiative that aims to support governments, civil society organizations, international organizations, and the private sector to combat human trafficking in Azerbaijan.

IOM works with the Azerbaijani government to help prevent trafficking in persons, prosecute traffickers, and help survivors of trafficking and their families. With USAID funding, IOM supports three civil society shelters in Azerbaijan to help vulnerable women and children, including survivors of domestic violence, exploitation and trafficking in persons.