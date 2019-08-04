    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    IRCG: Tanker seized in Persian Gulf for smuggling fuel

    04.08.2019 [16:11]

    Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

    A commander of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Ramezan Zirahi, said in a statement that the forces patrolling in the Persian Gulf detained a foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel, according to IRNA news agency.

    The operation was conducted near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf in coordination with Iran's judiciary authorities.

    The tanker carrying 700,000 liters of fuel along with all its seven foreign crew members were seized.

    A UK-flagged tanker was seized by IRGC forces in the Persian Gulf in July after the Ports and Maritime officials in the southern Iranian Province, Hormuzgan, reported that it had violated international law.

    AZERTAG.AZ :IRCG: Tanker seized in Persian Gulf for smuggling fuel
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.08.2019 [17:12]
    Saudi Arabia served over 95 mln pilgrims in 50 years
    04.08.2019 [15:47]
    Iranian fighter jet crashes in southern province
    04.08.2019 [13:26]
    Dayton, Ohio, gunfire results in 10 deaths, including gunman, at least 16 wounded:
    04.08.2019 [12:23]
    Over 180 irregular migrants held in Turkey
    IRCG: Tanker seized in Persian Gulf for smuggling fuel