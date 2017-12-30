    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    ISIS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

    30.12.2017 [15:43]

    Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

    The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group claimed responsibility on Friday (Dec 29) for the bomb attack days earlier that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket and wounded 14 people, according to AFP.

    “The attack that targeted a shopping centre in Saint Petersburg the day before yesterday (Wednesday) was carried out by an Islamic State-linked group,” ISIS said in a statement via its propaganda agency Amaq.

    On Wednesday evening, a home-made bomb placed in a locker at the supermarket in northwestern Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city and President Vladimir Putin’s home town, went off sowing panic among customers and wounding 14 people including a pregnant woman.

    FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov has said Russia remains on alert for a possible return of militants from Syria ahead of the World Cup and the March presidential polls.

    Saint Petersburg will host several World Cup matches including a semi-final.

    AZERTAG.AZ :ISIS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.12.2017 [17:26]
    TRT World crew released from Myanmar prison
    29.12.2017 [14:46]
    Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow
    29.12.2017 [13:25]
    At least 2 killed, 20 injured in bus crash near Turkey's Ankara
    28.12.2017 [12:25]
    Putin calls blast in St. Petersburg terror attack
    ISIS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing