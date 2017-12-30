ISIS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing

Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group claimed responsibility on Friday (Dec 29) for the bomb attack days earlier that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket and wounded 14 people, according to AFP.

“The attack that targeted a shopping centre in Saint Petersburg the day before yesterday (Wednesday) was carried out by an Islamic State-linked group,” ISIS said in a statement via its propaganda agency Amaq.

On Wednesday evening, a home-made bomb placed in a locker at the supermarket in northwestern Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city and President Vladimir Putin’s home town, went off sowing panic among customers and wounding 14 people including a pregnant woman.

FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov has said Russia remains on alert for a possible return of militants from Syria ahead of the World Cup and the March presidential polls.

Saint Petersburg will host several World Cup matches including a semi-final.