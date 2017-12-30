ISIS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing
The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group claimed responsibility on Friday (Dec 29) for the bomb attack days earlier that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket and wounded 14 people, according to AFP.
“The attack that targeted a shopping centre in Saint Petersburg the day before yesterday (Wednesday) was carried out by an Islamic State-linked group,” ISIS said in a statement via its propaganda agency Amaq.
On Wednesday evening, a home-made bomb placed in a locker at the supermarket in northwestern Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second city and President Vladimir Putin’s home town, went off sowing panic among customers and wounding 14 people including a pregnant woman.
FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov has said Russia remains on alert for a possible return of militants from Syria ahead of the World Cup and the March presidential polls.
Saint Petersburg will host several World Cup matches including a semi-final.
