  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku

    28.05.2022 [16:25]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    The 2022 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun has today started in Baku.

    The first day of the World Cup will feature qualification round for men’s and women’s 10m rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

    The tournament, which will run until June 7, brings together 703 shooters from 66 countries contesting for 188 medals, including 30 golds.

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2022 [11:02]
    Teams from Belarus and Ukraine prevented from being drawn against each other
    28.05.2022 [08:51]
    Ding Liren wins Chessable Masters
    27.05.2022 [20:37]
    Azerbaijani karate team reach European Championships final
    27.05.2022 [17:03]
    Azerbaijan`s chess player ranks 3rd in Italy
    ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku