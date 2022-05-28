ISSF World Cup 2022 gets underway in Baku

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

The 2022 ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun has today started in Baku.

The first day of the World Cup will feature qualification round for men’s and women’s 10m rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

The tournament, which will run until June 7, brings together 703 shooters from 66 countries contesting for 188 medals, including 30 golds.