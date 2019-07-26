I-Space becomes China's first private firm to put satellite into orbit

Baku, July 26, AZERTAC A Beijing-based rocket developer has become the first private Chinese company to successfully send a satellite into orbit, according to Xinhua Net. I-Space, also known as Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Ltd or StarCraft Glory, launched a rocket carrying two satellites on Thursday.The successful launch of the Hyperbola-1, or SQX-1 Y1, rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in northwest China's Gobi Desert, marked "a new chapter in China's private commercial aerospace," the company said in a statement Thursday. A rocket carrying two satellites lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in inner Mongolia on July 25, 2019.

