    Imaret cemetery - where many representatives of dynasty of Karabakh khans were buried

    12.05.2022 [09:26]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Located near the Karabakh khan - Panah Ali khan’s palace in Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, the Imaret cemetery, where many representatives of the dynasty of the Karabakh khans were buried, was also vandalized by the Armenians.

    Panah Ali khan’s tomb referred to the 18th-19th centuries is situated in the cemetery.

    There is another tomb looked alike in close vicinity, which belongs to the Khan of Karabak - Ibrahimkhalil khan, Panah Ali khan’s son.

    Panah Ali Khan’s tomb has one front door in arched structure.

    The tomb has a polygonal cone-shaped projection.

    Khurshudbanu Natavan’s monument was built in front of the tomb.

    The savage enemy destroyed the tomb of Ibrahimkhalil khan and the tombstone of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the daughter of the last Karabakh Khan, Mehdigulu Khan Javanshir.

    Aghdam city was liberated from the Armenian occupation on November 20, 2020.

    On February 14, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the tombs and house – Imaret complex of the Karabakh khans in Aghdam.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Imaret cemetery - where many representatives of dynasty of Karabakh khans were buried
