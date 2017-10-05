    • / POLITICS

    Important issues to be discussed at Azerbaijan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Baku

    05.10.2017 [17:02]

    Ankara, October 5, AZERTAC

    “Important issues will be discussed at Azerbaijan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Baku, late October,” said President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he met with Azerbaijan`s former ambassador to Turkey Faig Baghirov on the sidelines of the opening of the Turkish Grand National Assembly`s fall session.

    The President of Turkey said he is looking forward to his upcoming visit to Baku.

    Tayyip Erdogan hailed the ambassador`s diplomatic activity in Turkey, adding that relations between the two friendly and fraternal countries have been rapidly developing over the past 25 years.

    Ambassador Baghirov said that fraternal relations of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan provide a solid basis for the development of political and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey and their mutual support in international organizations.

    Tayyip Erdogan asked the ambassador to convey his best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev and wished Baghirov success in his future activity.

    Sabir Shahtakhti

    Special Correspondent

