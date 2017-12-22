Inaugural WTCR calendar announced, Suzuka added

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

The new World Touring Car Cup has revealed its calendar for 2018, starting in Morocco as its predecessor, the WTCC did this year, and ending in Macau in late November after ten events, according to motorsport.com.

The Circuit Moulay El Hassan in Marrakesh, Morocco, will once again host the opening round, with the new three-race per weekend format taking place for the first time, with the championship now running TCR-specification cars.

The WTCR will return to Hungary in late April, where both the WTCC and the TCR International Series raced last year, with the WTCR then returning to the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife on May 13th, racing on the Saturday in support of the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

A week later, on the Whitsun holiday Monday of May 21st, the championship returns to The Netherlands for the first time in ten years, racing alongside the TCR Europe and Benelux series, before a five-week break ahead of a return to the Vila Real street circuit in Portugal.

The WTCR will then race at the Termas de Río Hondo circuit in Argentina for the sixth consecutive year in the summer, before an eight-week hiatus ahead of a return to the Ningbo International Speedpark in the Zhejiang province of China.

The championship then races in Japan, now returning to the Suzuka circuit, where it will share the bill with the Super Formula finale, ending a three-year spell at Twin Ring Motegi.

The WTCR's climax will be at the legendary Guia Race of Macau, while another event will be added to the calendar at a later date, taking place on either July 22nd or October 7th.

Gone from the calendar in 2018 are the races in Monza, Italy, and Losail in Qatar, which has for the last three years hosted the season finale.