Indian Ambassador: Planting 650,000 trees in Azerbaijan is good opportunity to spread legacy of great personality Imadaddin Nasimi

Baku December 6, AZERTAC

“Firstly, I feel very privileged that I could be a part of such an important initiative. And of course, I think it is a very good opportunity to spread the legacy of great personality Imadaddin Nasimi. I think these two initiatives, the ideals and values which are inherent in Azerbaijani culture will spread beyond Azerbaijan,” Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna has told AZERTAC.

“Of course, this is a very important initiative for Azerbaijan. But more than that I think it is important for entire planet because we live in one single planet. And by planting trees here and any part of the world you have great impact on ecological system not only for Azerbaijan but for the rest of the world. Therefore, I congratulate all organizers involved, particularly the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources for taking this initiative,” the ambassador said.