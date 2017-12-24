Indian doctor holds workshop on bone marrow transplant in Baku

    • / SOCIETY

    Senior Indian consultant in hematology and oncology Dr Gaurav Kharya has given workshops on Bone Marrow Transplant in Baku. The workshops were conducted by the Institute of Hematology and Transfusiology and Thalassemia Center.

    Dr Gaurav Kharya is director at the Bone Marrow Transplant at Artemis hospital in Gurgaon, India and has vast experience in field of bone marrow transplant with more than 700 bone marrow transplants to his credit, India`s embassy in Azerbaijan has told AZERTAC.

    Apart from routine matched sibling donor transplants, his area of specialization is haploidentical bone marrow transplant using half HLA matched parents as donors.

    The workshop at the Institute of Hematology and Transfusioology was chaired by director of the institute Zohra Alimirzayeva and head of Hematology Chingiz Asadov. Dr Gaurav Kharya spoke about the increasing importance of half HLA matched bone marrow transplants in treatment of cases of thalassemia, sickle cell disease, leukemia, aplastic anemia with good success rates. He also discussed about possible partnership in technology transfer and knowledge sharing in bone marrow transplants between Azerbaijan and India so that maximum number of patients can benefit, the embassy said.

