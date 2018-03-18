    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Indian passenger bus falls from bridge, leaving 10 dead, 35 injured

    18.03.2018 [12:16]

    Baku, March 18, AZERTAC

    At least 10 people were killed and 35 others injured Saturday after a passenger bus carrying them fell from a bridge in India's eastern state of Bihar, officials said, Xinhua news agency reports.

    The accident took place in Runni Saidpur of Sitamarhi district, about 111 km north of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

    "This evening in a tragic accident, a bus fell from a bridge here, killing 10 people and injuring 35 others, some of them critically," Rajeev Roshan, district magistrate of Sitamarhi, told Xinhua over telephone. "The injured have been admitted in Muzaffarpur hospital."

    Reports said following the accident, some of the witnesses informed police, who rushed to the spot along with health teams to carry out rescue operation.

    Police have registered a case and ordered investigations to ascertain reason behind the accident.

    Deadly road accidents are common in India, often caused due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

    An official report says on average 400 deaths take place every day in India due to road accidents.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Indian passenger bus falls from bridge, leaving 10 dead, 35 injured
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.03.2018 [11:14]
    Presidential election kicks off in Russia
    17.03.2018 [13:45]
    Xi Jinping unanimously elected Chinese president, CMC chairman
    15.03.2018 [13:01]
    Turkish FM postpones US trip in wake of Tillerson exit
    14.03.2018 [14:34]
    Stephen Hawking dies aged 76
    Indian passenger bus falls from bridge, leaving 10 dead, 35 injured