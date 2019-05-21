    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Indonesia's Joko Widodo re-elected president as rival cries foul

    21.05.2019 [15:31]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Thousands of soldiers fanned out across Jakarta on Tuesday after the surprise early announcement of official results in Indonesia's election showed Joko Widodo re-elected leader of the world's third-biggest democracy, according to AFP.

    The election commission had been due to give the final tally of the divisive poll on Wednesday, but the results were revealed early Tuesday with little advance notice amid fears of unrest.

    Presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto had warned of possible mass uprisings in response to his claims of widespread cheating.

    Tensions have also spiked high since police said last week that they arrested dozens of Islamic State-linked terror suspects -- including some who planned to cause chaos by detonating bombs at any post-election protests.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Indonesia's Joko Widodo re-elected president as rival cries foul
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2019 [14:24]
    Zelensky announces dissolution of Ukrainian parliament
    20.05.2019 [12:32]
    70% of torture victims in Indian occupied Kashmir are civilians, confirms HRG Report
    19.05.2019 [15:30]
    Austria's Sebastian Kurz calls for snap elections after corruption scandal
    19.05.2019 [13:09]
    Turkey marks centenary of Independence Day
    Indonesia's Joko Widodo re-elected president as rival cries foul