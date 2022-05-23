  • HOMEPAGE
    Indonesia Postal Service issues special postage stamp dedicated to "Year of Shusha"

    23.05.2022 [17:32]

    Jakarta, May 23, AZERTAC

    As part of the celebration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha", the Indonesia Postal Service - the state owned company, has issued a special postage stamp at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Indonesia.

    The postage stamps, reflecting words "Year of Shusha - 2022" in Indonesian, also features images of President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, glorious Azerbaijani soldiers, Shusha fortress, as well as the liberated lands.

    The stamps, which were put into circulation in the central and regional post offices of the country in May, have aroused great interest among philatelists in the country.

     
    Vugar Aghayev

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Indonesia Postal Service issues special postage stamp dedicated to "Year of Shusha"
