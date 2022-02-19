  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Indonesia hosts G20 meeting of finance leaders amid pandemic

    19.02.2022 [14:56]

    Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

    Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the group of 20 major economies held two-days of talks in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to NHK World-Japan.

    The meeting opened on Thursday amid the pandemic.

    Representatives from 56 countries and international organizations are attending.

    The government had planned to hold the meeting in Bali, but changed the venue due to the spread of COVID-19.

    Infections have been rising in Indonesia due to the Omicron variant. Over 64,000 new daily cases were reported on Wednesday, a record high.

    The meetings are being conducted both in person and online.

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a video message at the opening that the pandemic is not over and the global economy is still suffering.

    Widodo said, "I'm sure the meeting between finance ministers and central governors from the G20 countries can formulate fiscal and monetary regulations that synergize among the countries and can solve all of our problems, and also the world's problems."

    The G20 member countries are also discussing steps to address global health issues and promote vaccine distribution.

    The G20 Summit will be held in November in Bali. Indonesia hopes the event will help revive the country's economy and tourism sector.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Indonesia hosts G20 meeting of finance leaders amid pandemic
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.02.2022 [15:33]
    President Erdoğan goes to Democratic Republic of Congo
    19.02.2022 [17:23]
    Italy`s coronavirus death toll exceeds 152,500
    19.02.2022 [16:24]
    Six African nations to get mRNA vaccine technology
    19.02.2022 [13:40]
    OTS Secretary General, Turkmen Foreign Minister discuss cooperation
    Indonesia hosts G20 meeting of finance leaders amid pandemic