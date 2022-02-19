Indonesia hosts G20 meeting of finance leaders amid pandemic

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the group of 20 major economies held two-days of talks in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to NHK World-Japan.

The meeting opened on Thursday amid the pandemic.

Representatives from 56 countries and international organizations are attending.

The government had planned to hold the meeting in Bali, but changed the venue due to the spread of COVID-19.

Infections have been rising in Indonesia due to the Omicron variant. Over 64,000 new daily cases were reported on Wednesday, a record high.

The meetings are being conducted both in person and online.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a video message at the opening that the pandemic is not over and the global economy is still suffering.

Widodo said, "I'm sure the meeting between finance ministers and central governors from the G20 countries can formulate fiscal and monetary regulations that synergize among the countries and can solve all of our problems, and also the world's problems."

The G20 member countries are also discussing steps to address global health issues and promote vaccine distribution.

The G20 Summit will be held in November in Bali. Indonesia hopes the event will help revive the country's economy and tourism sector.