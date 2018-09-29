Indonesia quake-tsunami death toll hits 384, AFP reports
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2018 [14:11]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Indonesia’s national disaster agency put the official death toll in the tsunami-struck city of Palu at 384 people, AFP reported on Saturday.
Earlier reports said that 48 were killed in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake sending a tsunami into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.09.2018 [21:19]
27.09.2018 [20:28]
27.09.2018 [12:42]
26.09.2018 [21:11]
MULTIMEDIA
28.09.2018 [13:12]
27.09.2018 [23:59]
28.09.2018 [14:59]
28.09.2018 [12:27]
28.09.2018 [19:27]
28.09.2018 [18:26]
28.09.2018 [10:06]
27.09.2018 [19:20]
27.09.2018 [14:11]
25.09.2018 [18:05]
28.09.2018 [22:38]
28.09.2018 [11:58]
27.09.2018 [12:13]
21.09.2018 [16:09]
26.09.2018 [15:07]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
23.09.2018 [15:47]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
27.09.2018 [10:24]
25.09.2018 [10:49]
25.09.2018 [10:37]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note