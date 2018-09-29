Indonesia quake-tsunami death toll hits 384, AFP reports

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC Indonesia’s national disaster agency put the official death toll in the tsunami-struck city of Palu at 384 people, AFP reported on Saturday. Earlier reports said that 48 were killed in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake sending a tsunami into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

