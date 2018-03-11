Indonesian Republika newspaper publishes article about Azerbaijan`s tolerance environment

Jakarta, March 11, AZERTAC

Indonesian "Republika" newspaper has published an article about Azerbaijan`s tolerant environment.

The author of the article highlighted Azerbaijani State`s support to the religious tolerance. The article also covered living in peace and stability of representatives of various confessions in the country, adding that various peoples of the region have historically enjoyed good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation based on the tolerance traditions, mutual respect and trust. The author also said year 2017 was declared a Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan.

The article also draws attention to the historical monuments, modern architectural buildings of Azerbaijan.