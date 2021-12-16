  • HOMEPAGE
    Indonesian migrant boat capsizes

    16.12.2021 [16:04]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    A boat believed to be carrying undocumented migrants from Indonesia has capsized off the southern coast of Malaysia. At least 18 people were killed, according to NHK World-Japan.

    The capsized boat was found off Johor state on Wednesday. Officials of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Navy said the boat was carrying 50 people from Lombok, Indonesia, when it was overturned by strong waves in stormy weather.

    Fourteen people have been rescued. Search operations continue for nearly 20 others still missing.

    Authorities said they will launch an investigation to identify the mastermind who arranged the transport of illegals aboard the capsized boat.

    The accident is the latest in a string of disasters in the waterways between Indonesia and Malaysia. They often involve laborers seeking work in Malaysian factories and plantations.

