Indonesia’s National Awakening Party issues statement condemning Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

The National Awakening Party of the Indonesian parliament has issued a statement on the latest military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and security of its citizens.

Issued on behalf of Member of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia from the faction of National Awakening Party, Chairperson of Fatayat NU Anggia Erma Rini and on behalf of the National Awakening Party, the statement reads: “Regarding the Armenian armed forces' blatant violations of ceasefire and attacks starting from September 27, 2020 against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, alongside the front line, in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan we strongly disagree with the aggression. As a result, there have been casualties among the civilians and military servicemen of Azerbaijan. Extensive damage has been inflicted on many homes and other civilian infrastructure.

We strongly urge Armenia to respect principles of the international law, the international humanitarian law as well as all relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and insist that Armenia immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from the all occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

We support all actions taken by Azerbaijan, including counter-offensive measures undertaken by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the right of self-defense and in full compliance with the international humanitarian law in order to repel military aggression by Armenia and ensure the security of civilians and densely populated residential areas deep inside the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.

On behalf of my group and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to families and loved ones of Martyrs and the whole people of Azerbaijan. May Allah rest the souls of the Martyrs in peace!”