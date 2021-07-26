  • HOMEPAGE
    ‘Information spread by Armenia about allegedly taking place firefight and conducting combat operations in direction of Lachin corridor, Khojavand and Nakhchivan completely unfounded’

    26.07.2021 [18:20]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    “The information spread by the Armenian side about allegedly taking place a firefight and conducting combat operations in the direction of the Lachin corridor, as well as in the Khojavand and Nakhchivan directions is completely unfounded,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “According to the information received, an Armenian soldier was wounded as a result of the violation of mutual relations and the shooting-up between each other,” the ministry said.

