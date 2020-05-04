Initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, online Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group kicks off VIDEO

Held through videoconference, the Summit focused on the fight against coronavirus pandemic

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

On the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ilham Aliyev, an online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to Covid-19 has today got underway. Held under the motto "United against COVID-19", the Summit focused on the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The head of state made an opening speech at the Summit.

XXX

The 74th President of the United Nations General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande then addressed the Summit.

Following a video message by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat made speeches.

The event then featured a video message by the EU Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell.

The Summit continues with speeches.

Given that the Non-Aligned Movement includes 120 countries, the Summit is held in the format of a Contact Group with the participation of countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, based on the principle of geographic representation.

The 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries was held under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan on October 25-26, 2019. Azerbaijan took over the NAM Chairmanship for 2019-2022.

The promotion of multilateral diplomacy, strengthening cooperation and solidarity between the NAM member states was identified as one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization.

On April 10, 2020, on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev, an extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council was held through videoconference to discuss the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkic Council is the first international organization across the globe to hold a summit on the coronavirus pandemic at the level of heads of state.