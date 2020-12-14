Innovations Center joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

The Innovations Center operating under the subordination of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been confirmed as the UN Global Compact participant.

The participation of the Innovations Center in the above-mentioned initiative is considered useful for getting closer to the UN's activities, entering the local and foreign business ecosystem, strengthening the Center’s social-business reputation, and applying for the future UN awards.