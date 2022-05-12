Inter Milan clinch Italian Cup with 4-2 victory over Juventus in final
AzerTAg.az
12.05.2022 [09:17]
Baku, May 12, AZERTAC
Inter Milan were crowned the 2022 Italian Cup champions after beating Juventus 4-2 in the final late Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.
Nicolo Barella scored an early opener for Inter Milan before Juventus took a 2-1 lead with goals scored by Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic.
With 10 minutes to go before the end of the match, Hakan Calhanoglu scored from the penalty spot, sending the game into extra time at the Stadio Olimpico.
During extra time, Ivan Perisic was impressive by scoring twice and giving his team a 4-2 win.
Inter lifted their first Coppa Italia since 2011.
