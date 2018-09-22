Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

“Inter-parliamentary cooperation plays a special role in developing France-Azerbaijan relations,’ said President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France Jean-Francois Mancel as he addressed a solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament in Baku.

“The establishment of a parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic 100 years ago was a crucial step. Having founded the first democratic state in the Muslim world, Azerbaijan also demonstrated how important it is for representatives of different religions and nations to live together,” he noted.

Mancel mentioned that the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic adopted more than 300 documents, including a resolution to grant women the right to vote, describing it as “an example to the whole world”.