Inter prepare contract offer for Dybala

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Inter are reportedly preparing a contract offer for Paulo Dybala worth €6m per season, which is less than what he earns at Juventus, according to Football Italia.

The Argentinean striker will leave Turin at the end of his contract in June and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are in pole position to secure his services.

Talks between the player’s entourage and the club are ongoing, with Inter willing to offer a €6m-a-year contract plus add-ons. Dybala is on a €7m-a-year deal in Turin, but Inter’s offer would be in line with the wages of their best players, such as Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez who have recently extended with the club. The Nerazzurri haven’t yet tabled their offer because they must free up wages first.

For this reason, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez are expected to leave the club in the summer.

Inter are aware of the interest of other European clubs in Dybala, although the striker hasn’t received concrete offers yet. The player’s agent will keep Beppe Marotta updated regarding interest from other clubs and other proposals for La Joya.

Dybala, who visited his former teammate Dani Alves in Barcelona yesterday, will play his last five games in Turin before leaving the club. One of the last five matches of his Juventus career is the Coppa Italia Final against Inter on May 11.