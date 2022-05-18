International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture discuss joint projects

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov.

During the meeting, talks were held regarding further expansion of the existing partnership between the Foundation and Azerbaijan, its founding member, as well as joint steps to strengthen the cultural unity of the Turkic World. Touching upon the announcement of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023, the sides discussed the work to be done in the framework of cooperation between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It was noted at the meeting that the Foundation will continue to contribute to the global campaign "Peace4Culture" initiated by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on the approval of the Foundation’s budget and the formation of the organization's secretariat on an international level in connection with the wider implementation of projects to study and popularize the rich culture and history of the member countries.