  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation announces essay competition “Let's Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World”

    06.04.2020 [17:29]

    Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

    “Realizing the magnitude of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), aimed at the world and changing our lifestyle, we must responsibly comply with the restrictions, give preference to scientific activity, reading, creativity, culture and make full use of these values. There is no doubt that we will overcome this difficult struggle by combining our efforts, while maintaining hope and enthusiasm for the future.”

    Given the importance of individual self-development of youth and effective use of free time in the current situation, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation announces an essay competition "Let's Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World" among students of higher education.

    The purpose of the competition is to encourage students in various fields to study and promote the rich history of the Turkic World, its cultural heritage, traditions, national and spiritual values. At the same time, the objective of the competition is to identify and develop potential abilities of talented youth, to encourage such writing skills as the expression of their thoughts.

    The essay should not only contain information, but also reflect the author’s thoughts and worldview about the national traditions and rites of the Turkic peoples, as well as about the features of the general culture of the Turkic World.

    Essays in the native language and English, not less than 3 (three) pages with the addition of information about the students who will participate in the competition (name, surname, date of birth, institution, country, city, address and contact number) should be sent to [email protected] by e-mail by May 15, 2020. Selected essays will be given in a special publication to be created.

    The winners will be awarded with diplomas and prizes.

    AZERTAG.AZ :International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation announces essay competition “Let's Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World”
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation announces online drawing competition
    04.04.2020 [12:51]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation announces online drawing competition
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, International Institute for Central Asian Studies ink MoU
    14.02.2020 [16:43]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, International Institute for Central Asian Studies ink MoU
    New book by International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation published in Italy
    03.12.2019 [18:36]
    New book by International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation published in Italy
    Participants of Jalil Mammadguluzade’s 150th birth anniversary visit International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
    21.11.2019 [11:13]
    Participants of Jalil Mammadguluzade’s 150th birth anniversary visit International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
    Other news in this section
    04.04.2020 [12:51]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation announces online drawing competition
    03.04.2020 [15:33]
    ICESCO earmarks nine individual prizes for creative students and provides training programs in “Distance Culture” initiative
    01.04.2020 [11:34]
    Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies from coronavirus aged 76
    31.03.2020 [11:36]
    United Nations issues global call to creatives to help with COVID-19
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation announces essay competition “Let's Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World”