International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation awards participants of drawing competition

Baku, December 31, AZERTAC

The award ceremony of the international online drawing competition on “Let`s Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World", organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has been held for a group of winners.

President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva presented certificates and awards to the group of winners from Azerbaijan, selected by the jury, as well as by online voting. Congratulating the children, the President of the Foundation emphasized the importance of a deeper study of the rich history and culture of the Turkic world. At the same time, Gunay Afandiyeva noted that the organization has prepared a book reflecting the customs and traditions of the Turkic-speaking peoples based on the drawings of participants of the competition, and that a presentation of the book will be held next year.

Among the participants, Maryam Guluzade was awarded the nomination "Grand Prix”, Kovsar Gurban - the nomination “Friendship”, Aytaj Talyshinsky - the nomination "Knowledge". At the same time, Jalil Karimli took 1st place at the age of 6-9 years, Arif Guliyev - 3rd place at the age of 6-9 years, Sura Dadashzade - 2nd place at the age of 14-16 years. Maryam Guluzade won in ”Novruz“, Tahmina Karimova in ”Samazens“, Sameandar Gurbanzade in "Carpets”, Zarina Shikhaliyeva in "Music" categories. Due to the global pandemic, certificates of children participating in the competition from the regions of Azerbaijan, as well as from other Turkic-speaking countries, will be delivered by e-mail.

The purpose of the competition was to encourage young people to study and preserve ancient customs and traditions, national and spiritual values of the Turkic world, as well as to demonstrate their creative abilities. The international drawing contest “Let`s Protect Our World: Traditions of the Turkic World" was attended by schoolchildren aged 5 to 17 years from the organization's member and observer countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Hungary, as well as Turkmenistan, Bulgaria and Ukraine. The paintings are divided into 12 thematic categories: "Dada Gorgud”, "Our Heritage”, "Customs and Traditions”, “Samazens”, “Woman of the Turkic World”, “Novruz”, “Carpets”, “National cuisine”, “Music”, “Games”, “Let's protect our world” and "Turkic Unity".