International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds presentatation of e-book "Seven Beauties” of Nizami Ganjavi at 7th Baku International Book Fair

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

A presentation of Nizami Ganjavi's e-book "Seven Beauties" developed for children has been held on the sidelines of the 7th Baku International Book Fair organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Republican Children Library named after Firudin bay Kocharli.

The purpose of the electronic version presentation of the book corresponding to modern realities is to familiarize the younger generation with the rich heritage of the great poet and thinker of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world Nizami Ganjavi.

In her opening remarks, president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of the book exhibition taking place in Baku: “I am very pleased that we have gathered together in these joyful and overflowing with pride days when the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is marked. The International Baku Book Fair is being held in Baku again. The exhibition also features the stand of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation which demonstrates publications issued by the organization in various countries of the world. A book is a source of knowledge, the main means of knowing oneself and one's national identity. The book is at the same time spirituality. Because by reading books, we enrich both our inner world and the environment, the society in which we live. In this sense, the Turkic world is very rich. Starting from the epics "Kitabi-Dada Qorqud", "Koroghlu", "Manas" to this day, the Turkic world has presented world culture with unique samples belonging to the pen of many outstanding personalities. The goal of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is to preserve, promote and encourage these values. All the topics touched upon by Nizami are relevant and modern. On the occasion of the 880th anniversary of the outstanding poet and thinker of the Turkic world Nizami Ganjavi, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, announced this year in Azerbaijan as the “Year of Nizami Ganjavi”. This is an expression of great respect for the literature of the Turkic world as a whole. The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has implemented many projects in this direction. One of such projects is an e-book developed for children based on the poem "Seven Beauties" by Nizami Ganjavi. I am glad that we are presenting this project within the framework of cooperation with the Republican Children Library named after Firudin Bay Kocharli ”.

Speaking at the event, the director of the Republican Children Library named after F.Kocharli, Honored Cultural Worker Shahla Gambarova gave information about the book. Informing that the main goal of the project is to promote Nizami's creativity among the younger generation, Shahla Gambarova noted that the book is decorated with colorful illustrations of children. The director of the children's library expressed great satisfaction with the joint work with the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation on the project of Nizami Ganjavi’s "Seven Beauties".

Speaking at the event the editor-in-chief of the newspaper "525", Secretary of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan Rashad Majid, editor-in-chief of the magazine "World Literature", poet Salim Babullaoglu also shared their impressions of the book and stressed the importance of the project.