International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation hosts event “Unity of the children of the Turkic World”

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has hosted an event “Unity of the children of the Turkic World”, dedicated to April 23 - the National Sovereignty and Children's Day of Turkiye, a founding state of the organization, and an exhibition of paintings by Azerbaijani artist Kovsar Gurban.

The event was organized with the aim of further strengthening cultural ties between the Foundation and the member states and observers of the organization and familiarizing the younger generation with the material and spiritual values of the Turkic world.

In her opening remarks, President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva noted that she was glad to see children - the architects of the future of the Turkic world- at the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation: “The most valuable asset of every state are children who represent peace, love, and hope.

On this beautiful day, sharing with you the excitement of this holiday, I invite children from all over the Turkic world - represented by the youth from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan gathered here - to spread the message of peace, friendship and brotherhood to the whole world together. We must not forget about the children who wanted to celebrate this holiday, but were faced with war, famine, diseases. Each of us must do everything possible to bring them back into society, to meet their needs. It is extremely important that our children get an education. Today their openness to science and new technologies, reading, research, interest in innovations is essential. But we, as adults, are obliged to instill in them love of our Homelands, our nations, our history, culture and traditions. We, as the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, are proud and pleased to fulfill this honorable mission. Because one of our main goals is to pass on the material and cultural values of the Turkic world to future generations. I once again congratulate all the children on the holiday and wish them to celebrate this day next year in Shusha, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world.”

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Turkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci stressed the significance of the event: “It can be said that every week, the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds very important events to promote Turkic culture and heritage. April 23 is the day when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk lit the torch of the national struggle. In this sense, national sovereignty is the message of Ataturk, which tells children to own up to their Homeland, their identity, their flag, and therefore it is very valuable.”

The event was attended by Secretary-General of TurkPA Mehmet Süreyya Er, MPs of the Turkic states, ambassadors of the member states and observers of the Foundation and other officials.

At the festivity, children representing Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan performed songs, displayed dances in national costumes, played national musical instruments, and read poems expressing the solidarity of the Turkic world. Then the children participating in the event were presented with certificates and gifts. The event participants also viewed the exhibition of paintings by the young Azerbaijani artist Kovsar Gurban.