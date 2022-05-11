International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation implements unique publication project dedicated to Heydar Aliyev

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation through the preparation of various publications, carries out important work to popularize the activities of outstanding political, cultural, artistic people of the Turkic world. The purposeful policy of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the direction of preserving and studying the Turkic cultural heritage is one of the valuable merits of the unforgettable statesman.

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has been working on the implementation of the project “Heydar Aliyev and the common Turkic cultural heritage” in order to promote the multifaceted heritage of the great leader of the Turkic world. The author of the idea and the foreword of the book is the president of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva. The consultant of the publication - director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, member of the Milli Majlis, academician Nizami Jafarov presented in the book an extensive work about Heydar Aliyev.

The book, undergoing final corrections, includes photos of Heydar Aliyev's meetings with well-known cultural and artistic figures of Turkic countries, and memories of intelligentsia about him. The pictures, information and materials in the book were obtained from archives, cultural centers of the Turkic states and included in this fundamental publication project.