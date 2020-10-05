International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation publishes book "International treaties on the South Caucasus in 19th-20th centuries and the resettlement of Armenians"

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Under the auspices of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation the book entitled "International treaties on the South Caucasus in the 19th-20th centuries and the resettlement of Armenians" ("Международные договоры по Южному Кавказу в XIX-XX вв. и переселение армян") has been published in Russian. The author of the book is the Azerbaijani Ambassador, doctor of law, Professor Namig Aliyev.

The book shows the historical background that led to the signing of the Kurekchay, Gulustan, Turkmenchay, Moscow and Kars treaties, as well as reveals their political and legal essence and consequences for Azerbaijan.

Based on reliable sources, the author gave a historical and legal analysis of the facts concerning the expansion of Armenians to the South Caucasus, as well as the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the lands of Nagorno - Karabakh currently occupied by Armenia.

The author's research allows to understand the deep origins of today's events that unfolded around Karabakh, to recreate the overall picture of the policy of resettlement of Armenians to the historical lands of Azerbaijan.

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation attaches particular importance to the study and research of historical documents, the survey, protection and promotion of the rich Turkic culture and heritage in the international arena.