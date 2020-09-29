  • HOMEPAGE
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns Armeniaˈs new act of aggression against Azerbaijan

    29.09.2020 [20:14]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has issued a statement condemning Armeniaˈs new act of aggression against Azerbaijan.

    The statement reads:

    “The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns yet another violation of the ceasefire by Armenia on September 27 of this year, as well as its occupied policy aimed at carrying out military provocations on the historical lands of Azerbaijan, insulting and destroying its cultural heritage, including ancient and religious monuments, shelling of civilians.

    The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation stresses the importance of fulfilling the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on the unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation supports the fair policy of Azerbaijan in relation to its ancestral lands and calls on the world community to adequately respond to the aggressive policy of Armenia.

    The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation commemorates the memory of those killed as a result of military provocations of Armenia, expresses deep condolences to their families and all Azerbaijani people, wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns Armeniaˈs new act of aggression against Azerbaijan
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns Armeniaˈs new act of aggression against Azerbaijan