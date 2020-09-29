  • HOMEPAGE
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns Armenia’s occupation policy against Azerbaijan

    29.09.2020 [20:14]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has issued a statement condemning the new act of aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

    The Foundation expressed its strong condemnation of Armenia's violation of the ceasefire on September 27, the military provocations committed in the historical lands of Azerbaijan, destruction and desecration of the cultural heritage, including historical and religious monuments by Armenia and its policy of aggression aimed at the regularly shelling of civilians.

    It emphasized the importance of the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation also expressed its support for Azerbaijan's just policy for its ancient lands, calling the world community to respond adequately to Armenia's aggressive policy.

    AZERTAG.AZ :International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns Armenia's occupation policy against Azerbaijan
