International Women's Day celebrated in Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, March 7, AZERTAC

An event to celebrate International Women's Day has been held in Nakhchivan.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated the event participants and all women of the Autonomous Republic on the occasion of the holiday.

Vasif Talibov presented honorary titles to women who contributed to the development of Nakhchivan.